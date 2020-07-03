Agnes Lorena Hirsch, age 94, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on June 30, 2020 at Hart Heritage Estates in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Remo, Virginia, she was the daughter of William and Dorothy (Conklin) Lampkin and wife of the late Gerard Hirsch, Sr. She enjoyed genealogy, bus trips and traveling, especially going to Spain, Ireland and France and playing solitaire on the computer.
Agnes is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Kammer (Bryan); son, Gerard "Jerry" Hirsch, Jr. (Diane Miller); daughter-in-law, Candy Hirsch; grandchildren, Ryan Kammer, Megan Hirsch and Ty Hirsch; great grandchildren, Domenick Jace, Kiley Mane, Layce Marie and Bryelle Marie; sister, Bessie; and many nieces, nephews and family.
She was preceded in death by son, John Brandon Hirsch, husband, Gerald H. Hirsch, Sr.; sisters, Matilda and Shirley and 2 brothers at a very early age.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 4-7 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 am. Interment will take place in Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.
