Agnes M. Hohn
On May 21, 2020 Agnes M. Hohn (nee Kral), age 99, beloved wife of the late Joseph Hohn; loving mother of Peter J. Hohn and his wife Sharon; cherished grandmother of Dawn Voight and her husband Russell, and Michele Poston and her husband Brian; devoted great-grandmother of Matthew Voight, Joseph Phillips, and Alexis Poston; also survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S Conkling St (at Gough St) Baltimore, MD 21224 on Wednesday, May 27 from 1:00-1:30 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens.

No one will be permitted in the funeral home unless they are wearing a mask. Thanks for your cooperation.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
MAY
27
Prayer Service
01:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-327-4220
