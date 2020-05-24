On May 21, 2020 Agnes M. Hohn (nee Kral), age 99, beloved wife of the late Joseph Hohn; loving mother of Peter J. Hohn and his wife Sharon; cherished grandmother of Dawn Voight and her husband Russell, and Michele Poston and her husband Brian; devoted great-grandmother of Matthew Voight, Joseph Phillips, and Alexis Poston; also survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S Conkling St (at Gough St) Baltimore, MD 21224 on Wednesday, May 27 from 1:00-1:30 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens.



No one will be permitted in the funeral home unless they are wearing a mask. Thanks for your cooperation.



