On September 4, 2019, Agnes Mary Lafferty (nee Buhman); beloved wife of the late Daniel Adrian Lafferty; dear mother of Kathleen E. Lee, Mark K. Lafferty (Victoria, nee Chou) and Jennifer A. O'Connor (Ryan), loving grandmother of Madeline and Jackson Lafferty and Casey and Abigail O'Connor.
A Memorial Mass will be offered September 21, 2019, 12 noon, in the chapel at Notre Dame Preparatory School (815 Hampton Lane, Towson, MD 21286). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Notre Dame Preparatory School's annual fund (https://www.notredameprep.com/giving/annual-fund) or the Brown Memorial Tutoring Program (https://browndowntown.org/give-to-the-tutoring-program-through-the-united-way/). Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019