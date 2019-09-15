Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
the chapel at Notre Dame Preparatory School
815 Hampton Lane
Towson, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes LAFFERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Mary LAFFERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Mary LAFFERTY Notice
On September 4, 2019, Agnes Mary Lafferty (nee Buhman); beloved wife of the late Daniel Adrian Lafferty; dear mother of Kathleen E. Lee, Mark K. Lafferty (Victoria, nee Chou) and Jennifer A. O'Connor (Ryan), loving grandmother of Madeline and Jackson Lafferty and Casey and Abigail O'Connor.

A Memorial Mass will be offered September 21, 2019, 12 noon, in the chapel at Notre Dame Preparatory School (815 Hampton Lane, Towson, MD 21286). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Notre Dame Preparatory School's annual fund (https://www.notredameprep.com/giving/annual-fund) or the Brown Memorial Tutoring Program (https://browndowntown.org/give-to-the-tutoring-program-through-the-united-way/). Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.

www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now