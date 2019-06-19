|
|
Nibali , Agnes
On June 15, 2019, Agnes M. Nibali (nee Wohnhaas), beloved wife of Thomas C. Nibali; devoted mother of Karen A. Saccenti and her husband John, Joseph J. Nibali and his wife Julie, and the late Thomas F. Nibali and his wife Nancy; loving grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 6.
Mrs. Nibali will lie-in-state at Stella Maris Chapel on Friday, June 21st from 9:30 - 10:00 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment Holy Redeemer. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Stella Maris at www.stellamaris.org/giving-to-stella-maris/ or St. Anthony of Padua at www.archbalt.org/parishes/all-parishes/st-anthony-of-padua/. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019