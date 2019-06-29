Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:30 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Agnes OREM Notice
On June 27, 2019, Agnes Helen Orem (nee Tomalovitz) beloved wife of the late Francis Ebert Orem. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2 to 3:30 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday 3:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pickersgill Employees Appreciation Fund, 615 Chestnut Avenue, Towson, MD 21204 or Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 29 to June 30, 2019
