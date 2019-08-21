|
|
On 13 August 2019, at the age of 93, Agnes "Aggie" Schroeder passed away in Forest Hill, Maryland. She is survived by her daughter, Peggie Neal, her son-in-law, James Neal, two granddaughters, Michelle and Megan Neal, her nieces and nephews, Kathy Saigh, Bonnie Mangione, Ralph Mangione, and JoAnn Mangione, along with many great nieces and nephews. Aggie was preceded in death by her beloved mother, father, and two brothers.
Aggie was an instrumental and valued employee of the Pentagon and NIH for over forty years and was the first employee of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. A service will be held on 24 August 2019 at 1pm at the Harford Memorial Gardens chapel in Aberdeen, Maryland, followed by a memorial celebration at Monmouth Meadows Community Center in Abingdon, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019