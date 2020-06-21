On June 19, 2020, Agnes "Aggie" Szczepaniak died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by the love and prayers of her family and was reunited with her beloved husband, Valentine, in heaven.
Aggie was born in the Gardenville neighborhood of Baltimore, MD on April 11, 1946 as the third child of Daniel Mielke & Victoria (nee Blum). Aggie was a devout communicate, active parishioner, and member of the Hospitality Ministry at St. Michael the Archangel Church where she raised her family with her dear Val. She graduated from St. Anthony of Padua School, The Catholic High School of Baltimore, and St. Agnes School of Nursing. For over 40 years, she was a dedicated and proud Labor and Delivery Nurse, helping to bring thousands of babies into this world.
Aggie is survived by her devoted and loving children and their partners, Gregory (Beth) & Lauren LaPointe (Bob). She is the cherished Grammy to Sophia, Luke, Charlie, William & Tyler. Aggie is also survived by her dear siblings and their spouses: Doe Codd (Jim), Jean Iman, Dan Mielke & Sue Ciotola (Gary); sisters-in-law Gerrie, Pat & Cookie; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and an extended loving family & supportive community of friends. Aggie joins in heaven Val, her parents Victoria and Daniel, and her brother-in-law Harry Iman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 2 Willow Avenue, Baltimore followed by interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Lutherville-Timonium, MD. An open viewing at 9 a.m. in the Church will precede the Mass. To maintain safety, please remember to wear a mask, keep social distancing, wash hands frequently, and spread out in the church and at the cemetery. There will be a separate private service at the funeral home.
Please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Aggie's memory: act.alz.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.