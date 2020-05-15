Aida Eisenberg Bell passed away on May 13, 2020 at the age of 99. She is survived by her son, Paul J. (Heidi) Bell; grandchildren, Matthew Andy Bell and Samantha Klimen Bell, Seth Nathan (Aubrey) Klimen; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Nathan Bell, Lucas Ryan Bell, and Brooke Paisley Klimen. Aida was predeceased by her husband, Mario Bell; daughter, Debbye Belletti Folkoff; and parents, David and Rose Eisenberg.



Aida was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, where she met Mario in 1947. The couple relocated to Baltimore, MD, shortly after they married and raised their family in Baltimore City. Aida enjoyed knitting, sewing, embroidery, and cooking, and taught knitting at the Reisterstown Senior Center for many years. Lovingly known as "Ma Bell" by many, she made friends everywhere she went.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to Baltimore Hunger Project, 117 Old Padonia Road, Suite E, Cockeysville, MD 21030.



