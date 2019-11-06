|
|
Aimee E. Turrall (nee McCormick) born October 19, 1969 in Towson, MD, passed away surrounded by her family November 3, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Northwest Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Raised in Finksburg, MD, Aimee was a 1987 graduate of Maryvale Preparatory School and a 1990 graduate of Boston University. Shortly after graduation she moved to Manassas, VA where she ran a branch of McCormick Insulation Supply with her future husband, Brian. They relocated back to Finksburg, MD where Aimee became Vice President of McCormick Insulation Supply. Her deep love for Brian and her three sons was unmatched and was her priority in life. While her sons attended Gerstell Academy, Aimee was President of GAPA. Aimee was the past Treasurer of the Loyola Blakefield Mothers Club. She served as the secretary of Loyola Blakefield Aquatics (LBA) Board of Directors. She never missed a Water Polo game or Swim Meet and could often be found working the concessions stand or trying to recruit new swimmers and players all while knowing every foul in the pool. Aimee loved the Loyola Blakefield community of teachers, administrators and especially the students. She was a second mom to many of the boys at Loyola and the girls on LBA. She loved all of the Loyola swimming and water polo traditions, including the Freshman Head Shave and Senior Day, and made sure these traditions were passed down every year. Aimee was an advocate for a cure of Type 1 Diabetes and joined in the American Diabetes Associations Walk to Stop Diabetes with Team TJT for many years. Aimee enjoyed spending her summers in Ocean City, MD with her boys and her friends as well as vacationing on Marco Island.
Aimee was the adored and loved daughter of Robert & Jane McCormick. Loving wife of Brian Turrall. Devoted mother to Theodore (Teddy), Jackson and Tanner. Amazing sister of Brett (Shari) McCormick of Bishopville, MD, Megan (Greg) Thompson of Guyton, GA and Brenna McCormick of Westminster, MD. Caring aunt to Molly, Katherine, Bridget and Andrew McCormick, Eliza & Quinlan Turrall, and Connor, Luke, Mikaela and Elise Thompson. She is also survived by her in-laws John and Sherry Turrall of Kent Island, brother in-law Blair (Ana) Turrall of Florida, several aunts, uncles, cousins and a group of the greatest friends a person could ask for. Aimee is preceded in death by her grandparents, John & Mildred Gottschalk, Norvin & Betty McCormick and brother-in-law Bruce Turrall. She was loved by many and loved those in her life even more, she will be missed deeply by all whose lives she touched.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 8th from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Eline Funeral Home of Reisterstown. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Saturday, November 9th at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loyola Blakefield, on memo line or attached note In Loving Memory of Aimee Turrall for Tim Pierce Scholarship, PO Box 6819, Towson, MD 21285-6819. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019