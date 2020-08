Or Copy this URL to Share

Alan B. Shapiro, 85, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Thursday, July 30th, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Edward Shapiro. He was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Dorothy Shapiro and siblings, Ivan Shapiro and Louise Goodman.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be directed to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store