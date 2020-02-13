Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd.
Nottingham, MD
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd.
Nottingham, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd.
Nottingham, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Holcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Leroy Holcomb Sr.

Alan Leroy Holcomb Sr. Notice
On February 6, 2020 Alan Leroy Holcomb, Sr., passed away. He was the beloved husband of Mary T. Holcomb (nee Mitchem); devoted father of Alan L. Holcomb, Jr. and his wife Amber, Valerie N. Holcomb, Bryan T. Holcomb and his partner Kamryn, and Scott A. Holcomb; cherished grandfather of Lillian and Henry Holcomb; beloved son of the late Herbert Y. Holcomb, Jr. and Mary P. Holcomb (nee Fantom); loving son-in-law of the late Thomas E. Mitchem and Mary E. Mitchem (nee Haupt); dear brother of Herbert Y. Holcomb, III, Michael E. Holcomb, and the late Earl R. Holcomb, William R. Holcomb, Lawrence M. Holcomb, Sr.; loving brother-in-law of Millie Holcomb, Kathy Holcomb, Pat Holcomb, Kima Holcomb, Barb Holcomb, and Timothy Mitchem. He is survived by his precious Irish Setters; Shenanigan, Seamus, and MisChief; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
