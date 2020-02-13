|
On February 6, 2020 Alan Leroy Holcomb, Sr., passed away. He was the beloved husband of Mary T. Holcomb (nee Mitchem); devoted father of Alan L. Holcomb, Jr. and his wife Amber, Valerie N. Holcomb, Bryan T. Holcomb and his partner Kamryn, and Scott A. Holcomb; cherished grandfather of Lillian and Henry Holcomb; beloved son of the late Herbert Y. Holcomb, Jr. and Mary P. Holcomb (nee Fantom); loving son-in-law of the late Thomas E. Mitchem and Mary E. Mitchem (nee Haupt); dear brother of Herbert Y. Holcomb, III, Michael E. Holcomb, and the late Earl R. Holcomb, William R. Holcomb, Lawrence M. Holcomb, Sr.; loving brother-in-law of Millie Holcomb, Kathy Holcomb, Pat Holcomb, Kima Holcomb, Barb Holcomb, and Timothy Mitchem. He is survived by his precious Irish Setters; Shenanigan, Seamus, and MisChief; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020