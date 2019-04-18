Home

On April 14, 2019; Alan M. Rose; beloved husband of Abbie H. Rose (nee Herring); devoted father of Dean H. Rose and Scott P. Rose (Mary Elizabeth Austin); dear brother of Peter Rose (Sue); loving grandfather of Justin Rose (Candace) and Aubrey and Austin Rose. Deacon Rose will lie in state at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Harford Rd., Baltimore, Md. 21234, on Saturday April 20 from 11-12 noon at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment private. In lieu or flowers contributions may be made to Gilchrist Center Baltimore (formally Joseph Richey Hospice)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 18, 2019
