Alan P. Friedman, 82, of Catonsville, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. Alan was a dedicated federal employee with over 40 years of service, a majority of which was spent at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade, Maryland. Most importantly he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend to many. Alan is survived by wife Zaida Ortiz Friedman, his children Marcine (Craig) Gough, Nicole Friedman Scott (Jay Scott), his grandchildren Ryan, Connor, Ethan Gough and Mischa Scott. Alan was predeceased by his parents Saul and Matilda Friedman and his step-mother Sara Press Friedman.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society
, 405 Williams Court, Suite120, Baltimore, Maryland 21220 or Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland 21202.