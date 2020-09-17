1/1
Alan P. Friedman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan P. Friedman, 82, of Catonsville, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. Alan was a dedicated federal employee with over 40 years of service, a majority of which was spent at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade, Maryland. Most importantly he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend to many. Alan is survived by wife Zaida Ortiz Friedman, his children Marcine (Craig) Gough, Nicole Friedman Scott (Jay Scott), his grandchildren Ryan, Connor, Ethan Gough and Mischa Scott. Alan was predeceased by his parents Saul and Matilda Friedman and his step-mother Sara Press Friedman.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite120, Baltimore, Maryland 21220 or Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland 21202.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 16, 2020
I am saddened by Big Al's passing. I learned so much from him and to this day have a blazer at my desk for meetings! May he rest in peace. Prayers and blessings of fond memories to Zaida and family.
Kama Hamilton
Coworker
September 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to my sister Zaida and nieces Marcie and Nicky and their families during this days May your many memories of Alan help to sustain all of you at this most difficult moment May God Bless all of you during this time.
Isaac & Isis Ortiz
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved