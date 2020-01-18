|
|
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Alan Robert Katz, of Baltimore, MD and Jupiter, FL, at the age of 87, surrounded by those who loved him best and whom he loved best, his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jimmy Katz. In addition, he leaves behind his children, Jill (Louis) Silbert, Robert (Annette) Katz, Kenneth (Anne) Katz, and Kathy (Cliff) Gelb, a sister, Barbara (late James) Judd, grandchildren, Erica (Dan) Edlow, Tara Gelb, Rex Gelb, Matthew Miller, Lisa (John) Strand, Danielle Katz, Alex Katz, Andrew Katz, Lindsay (Ryan) Turbert, and Jeremy (Jill) Silbert, and great-grandchildren, Wayne Strand and Jordan Silbert.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 19, at 3 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at Woodholme Country Club 300 Woodholme Ave, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment with services at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020