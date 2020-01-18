Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Woodholme Country Club
300 Woodholme Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Woodholme Country Club
300 Woodholme Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Beth El Memorial Park
Randallstown, MD
View Map
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Alan Robert Katz, of Baltimore, MD and Jupiter, FL, at the age of 87, surrounded by those who loved him best and whom he loved best, his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jimmy Katz. In addition, he leaves behind his children, Jill (Louis) Silbert, Robert (Annette) Katz, Kenneth (Anne) Katz, and Kathy (Cliff) Gelb, a sister, Barbara (late James) Judd, grandchildren, Erica (Dan) Edlow, Tara Gelb, Rex Gelb, Matthew Miller, Lisa (John) Strand, Danielle Katz, Alex Katz, Andrew Katz, Lindsay (Ryan) Turbert, and Jeremy (Jill) Silbert, and great-grandchildren, Wayne Strand and Jordan Silbert.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 19, at 3 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at Woodholme Country Club 300 Woodholme Ave, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment with services at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
