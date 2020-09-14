Alan R. Kobin, 78, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Joy Potler (Sussman) Kobin, his children Miles Kobin, Wendy and Ron Klausner, Keith Kobin and his stepchildren, Jeff and Amy Sussman, Lisa and Bob Barry, and Amy Rascoe.



He leaves behind his grandchildren, Emma, Parker, Braeden, Cece, Indie, Alex, Brett, Chad, Samara, Jenna, Austin and Devin, as well as his sister Ruja (Allan) Shemer and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife Carol W. Kobin and his parents Ben and Anne Kobin. He is also survived by many dear friends and family.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Alan's memory may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.



