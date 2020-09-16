On Friday, September 11, 2020, Alan Gerald Trowbridge, Sr., 81 of Jarrettsville, MD, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, due to complications from surgery. Alan was the loving husband of 48 years to Sharon (Mendler) Trowbridge. He was the beloved father to daughter Leslie Lopez and husband Leonard, son Alan Trowbridge, Jr. and wife Cila, daughter Diane Smith and husband Jerry, daughter Jennifer Cuddington and husband Turk, son Jason Trowbridge, and daughter-in-law Denise Trowbridge. He was also the cherished grandfather to Shane, Maria, Raina, Caleb, Mathew, Brandon, Michael, Christopher, Nicole, Clayton, Kenton, Evan, and Erika, and great-grandfather to Jordan. Alan was the beloved brother to sister Ann Jones and husband Louie, sister Jean Wellenstein and husband David, sister Kaye Caravaglio and husband Joe, sister-in-law Darlene Trowbridge, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Deyo Trowbridge. Alan was born in Otego, New York and began working for the American Can Company after college. It was his job with the American Can Company that brought Alan to Maryland in 1972. After the American Can Company closed, Alan went to work at Aberdeen Proving Ground and retired from there in 2009. Alan enjoyed attending services at Upper Crossroads Baptist Church, playing softball, coin collecting, ice hockey, listening to music, especially Elvis Presley, being outdoors, hosting backyard barbeques, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family and beloved puppy, Benji. The family is planning to hold a service and a celebration of life to honor Alan at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Upper Crossroads Baptist Church, 2717 Greene Rd, Baldwin, MD 21013 or to a cancer charity of choice
.