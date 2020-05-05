ASHLAND – Alba Jean Frado, 87, went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Smithville-Western Care Center, Wooster OH.



Alba was known as "Jean" for most of her life. Her parents moved from Clarksburg WVA to Highlandtown in East Baltimore when she was very young. She graduated from Patterson Park High School in 1951. On February 16, 1952, Jean married James M. Frado, to whom she was married for 67 years until his death in 2019. They spent most of their years in Baltimore County where they raised their 3 children. Jean was a loving and gracious wife and mother, who lived out her faith every day through her generosity, compassion and servant heart. She delighted in being with her family, caring for her loved ones, and preparing fantastic meals.



Jean is survived by daughter Donna J. Teefy (Michael) of Vancouver WA, son James M. Frado, Jr. (Karen) of Ashland OH, and daughter Carol A. Greider (Jay) of Mt. Joy PA. She is also survived by grandchildren Melissa Fetter (Branden), James Meushaw (Natalie), Allison Besancon (Matt), James Frado III (Jordan), Michael Frado (Alicia), Kent Teefy, Andrea Watkins (John), Kate Sexton (Tim), Jesse Greider (Rachel), Megan Greider, and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James, parents Mario and Josephine, brothers Pat and Leonard, sister Adelina, and great- grandson, Calvin James Frado.



A private family committal service will be held at 1:00pm on May 7 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD, presided by Rev. James M. Frado, Jr.



