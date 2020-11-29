On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, ALBERT A. ANUSZEWSKI, Sr., 88 years old, beloved husband of Eleanore Anuszewski (nee Cegielski), devoted father of Fr. Albert Anuszewski,O.SS.T. and the late Sandra M. Anuszewski. Dear brother of Louise Ratajczak, Dolores Skoczynski and husband Larry, Maryann Cegielski and husband Joseph, and the late Frank, John, Joseph, and Anthony Anuszewski. Also survived by many Nieces, Nephews, Family and friends.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Mary Church on Tuesday at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Albert's name may be made to The Order of the Most Holy Trinity, P.O. Box 5719, Baltimore, Maryland 21282-0719. www.KFHPA.com