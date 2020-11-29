1/1
ALBERT A. ANUSZEWSKI Sr.
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, ALBERT A. ANUSZEWSKI, Sr., 88 years old, beloved husband of Eleanore Anuszewski (nee Cegielski), devoted father of Fr. Albert Anuszewski,O.SS.T. and the late Sandra M. Anuszewski. Dear brother of Louise Ratajczak, Dolores Skoczynski and husband Larry, Maryann Cegielski and husband Joseph, and the late Frank, John, Joseph, and Anthony Anuszewski. Also survived by many Nieces, Nephews, Family and friends.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Mary Church on Tuesday at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Albert's name may be made to The Order of the Most Holy Trinity, P.O. Box 5719, Baltimore, Maryland 21282-0719. www.KFHPA.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21222
410-633-0000
November 27, 2020
I grew up 2 doors away from Albert and was best friends with his sister Dolores. Although he was a little older than me, I always remember him as being the quiet brother. I knew the Anuszewski family and am so sorry for their loss. I also want to express my deepest sympathy to his wife Eleanor. I will always remember Albert being an usher at St. Casimir's Church. Eternal rest grant unto him and may perpetual light shine upon him
Arlene Ward
Neighbor
