I grew up 2 doors away from Albert and was best friends with his sister Dolores. Although he was a little older than me, I always remember him as being the quiet brother. I knew the Anuszewski family and am so sorry for their loss. I also want to express my deepest sympathy to his wife Eleanor. I will always remember Albert being an usher at St. Casimir's Church. Eternal rest grant unto him and may perpetual light shine upon him

Arlene Ward

Neighbor