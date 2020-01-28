|
Albert J. Bautz, Jr., 86, of Hurlock die January 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan M. Bautz; two daughters, Allison Grant Zerr and husband Jeffery, Jennifer Astin and husband Mackenzie; two grandchildren, Katie Joelle Zerr and Michael William Zerr; a sister, Anna C. Olsen. Visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Zeller Funeral Home, 106 Main Street, East New Market 21631 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Memorial mass Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 115 Main Street, Secretary MD 21664. Inurnment will follow in church cemetery.
Memorial donations to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge MD 21631 or to Kitty City Rescue, P. O. Box 1259, Cambridge MD 21613.
