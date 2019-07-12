Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emory United Methodist Church
911 Cherry Hill Rd
Street, MD 21154
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Emory Methodist Church
911 Cherry Hill Road
Street, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Bosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Bosley


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Bosley Notice
Albert Norris Bosley, age 86, died on May 2, 2019 from heart complications. He was preceded by his beloved spouse Dora Bosley following 61 years of marriage. Surviving are: Charles Bosley and wife Donna, Mark Bosley and wife Marcia, and David Bosley; grandfather of Ethan Bosley and the late Ryan Bosley.

Born on December 12, 1933 in Boring, Maryland, Albert Norris was the son of the late Albert and Mary Bosley.

Albert Norris retired from Maryland Specialty Wire Company in 1995. Hobbies were home improvement, woodworking, farming and baking pies.

Friends and family join the family at Emory Methodist Church – 911 Cherry Hill Road, Street, MD on July 20, 2019, at 11:00am. Visitation followed by service and luncheon.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.