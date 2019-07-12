|
Albert Norris Bosley, age 86, died on May 2, 2019 from heart complications. He was preceded by his beloved spouse Dora Bosley following 61 years of marriage. Surviving are: Charles Bosley and wife Donna, Mark Bosley and wife Marcia, and David Bosley; grandfather of Ethan Bosley and the late Ryan Bosley.
Born on December 12, 1933 in Boring, Maryland, Albert Norris was the son of the late Albert and Mary Bosley.
Albert Norris retired from Maryland Specialty Wire Company in 1995. Hobbies were home improvement, woodworking, farming and baking pies.
Friends and family join the family at Emory Methodist Church – 911 Cherry Hill Road, Street, MD on July 20, 2019, at 11:00am. Visitation followed by service and luncheon.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019