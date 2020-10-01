Albert P. Cohen, 80, of Snow Hill, MD, died 9/2/20. Born on June 4, 1940 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Dr. Paul and Mabel (Jones) Cohen, also of Snow Hill. He attended Johns Hopkins Univ., then Loyola for his MSW. After working in Baltimore for a number of years, he returned to Snow Hill and began employment in Town Hall for the Mayor and Council. He later worked as a substitute teacher, then finally as an Educ. Asst. He will be greatly missed by his students, associates, and friends. Mr. Cohen is survived by: a sister, Riley Jones-Cohen of New York City; brother-in-law, John Neal of Austin, TX; and several (great) nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Rebecca (Cohen) Neal. Service: Graveside service at 2 pm Sat., 10/24/20 at Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church cemetery in Snow Hill, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store