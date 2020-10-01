1/1
Albert Cohen
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert P. Cohen, 80, of Snow Hill, MD, died 9/2/20. Born on June 4, 1940 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Dr. Paul and Mabel (Jones) Cohen, also of Snow Hill. He attended Johns Hopkins Univ., then Loyola for his MSW. After working in Baltimore for a number of years, he returned to Snow Hill and began employment in Town Hall for the Mayor and Council. He later worked as a substitute teacher, then finally as an Educ. Asst. He will be greatly missed by his students, associates, and friends. Mr. Cohen is survived by: a sister, Riley Jones-Cohen of New York City; brother-in-law, John Neal of Austin, TX; and several (great) nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Rebecca (Cohen) Neal. Service: Graveside service at 2 pm Sat., 10/24/20 at Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church cemetery in Snow Hill, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church's cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved