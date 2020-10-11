1/1
Albert Dorsch
On October 5th 2020; Albert Dorsch, of Parkville; loving husband of 66 years to Patricia "Pat" Dorsch; devoted father of Michael Dorsch, Sharon Dorsch and fiance Paul Paxton, Jr.; cherished uncle of Debra, Sandra, Michael and Dawn; caring brother in law of Donna Thielhart and husband Walter; Also survived by many dear family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Albert's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, on Monday October 12th 2020, from 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Ursula's Church on Tuesday, at 12PM. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St Ursula's Church
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
October 9, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dawn Corey
