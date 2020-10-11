On October 5th 2020; Albert Dorsch, of Parkville; loving husband of 66 years to Patricia "Pat" Dorsch; devoted father of Michael Dorsch, Sharon Dorsch and fiance Paul Paxton, Jr.; cherished uncle of Debra, Sandra, Michael and Dawn; caring brother in law of Donna Thielhart and husband Walter; Also survived by many dear family and friends.



Family and friends will honor and celebrate Albert's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, on Monday October 12th 2020, from 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Ursula's Church on Tuesday, at 12PM. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.



