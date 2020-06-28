On June 24 2020; Albert F. DeFontes, Jr.; loving husband of 53 years to Linda nee Kline DeFontes; cherished father of Jason DeFontes and wife Kimberly, Keith DeFontes and wife Sarah; dear Poppy of Joshua and Bella; loving brother of Sister Angela DeFontes; Also survived by many loving family and friends.



Services private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to an animal shelter or animal rescue organization of your choice.



