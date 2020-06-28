Albert F. DeFontes Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 24 2020; Albert F. DeFontes, Jr.; loving husband of 53 years to Linda nee Kline DeFontes; cherished father of Jason DeFontes and wife Kimberly, Keith DeFontes and wife Sarah; dear Poppy of Joshua and Bella; loving brother of Sister Angela DeFontes; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Services private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to an animal shelter or animal rescue organization of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Holding the DeFontes family in my prayers. His steadfast faith and perseverance in handling challenges with grace is a witness to us all.
Kellie Reynolds
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved