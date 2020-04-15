Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Fagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Fagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Fagan Notice
Albert Fagan, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 14, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marian Fagan (nee Uhlfelder); sons, Reuven (Rachel) Fagan and Elie (Orit) Fagan; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters, Florence Kolodny and Jennie Mintz; and parents, Rose and Nachum Fagan.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chabad Israeli Center Of Baltimore, 7807 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -