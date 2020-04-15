|
|
Albert Fagan, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 14, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marian Fagan (nee Uhlfelder); sons, Reuven (Rachel) Fagan and Elie (Orit) Fagan; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters, Florence Kolodny and Jennie Mintz; and parents, Rose and Nachum Fagan.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chabad Israeli Center Of Baltimore, 7807 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020