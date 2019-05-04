Home

Albert Genemans passed on March 22, 2019 in Peabody, MA. Albert, beloved husband of almost 20 years of Marguerite Henthorn, will be laid to rest Saturday May 18, 2019 at Columbia Memorial Park, along-side his first wife, Gisela E. Scharf Genemans, who passed in September 1994. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Genemans' name may be directed to , 75 Sylvan Street, Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for additional information and full obituary.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 16, 2019
