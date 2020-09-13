On September 7, 2020, Albert James McCubbin, beloved husband of the late Margaret McCubbin (nee Ford); devoted father of Rev. Ellen McCubbin and Bruce McCubbin and his wife Patricia; loving grandfather of Rev. Bonnie McCubbin and her husband Rev. Lemuel Dominguez; cherished great grandfather of Abraham and Lemuel McCubbin-Dominguez; dear brother of the late Charles McCubbin. Mr. McCubbin is also survived by 1 niece and 3 nephews.
Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org
or to a church of your choice.