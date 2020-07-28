1/
Albert J. Vogt
On July 25, 2020; Albert J. Vogt; beloved husband of the late Margaret B. Vogt (Nee Wagner); devoted father of Charlotte Scherr and her husband Meyer, Kurt Vogt and his wife Cheryl, Michael Vogt, Steven Vogt and his wife Kristy and Edward Vogt; loving grandfather of Amanda, Kellie, Kathleen, Matthew, Jeremy, Jeffrey, Jacklyn, Eric and Spencer; great grandfather of many great grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Albert's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Tuesday July 28, 2020 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Interment: Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stella Maris Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
