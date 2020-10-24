1/1
Albert John Hoffman Jr.
1929 - 2020
On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Albert John "Al" Hoffman, Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, died at age 91.

Al was born in 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA to Albert John and Elizabeth Marie Hoffman. The family moved to the Hamilton neighborhood of Baltimore in 1937. Al graduated from Loyola Blakefield, formerly Loyola High School (class of 1947), and attended two years of college. He served four years in the United States Navy, was a veteran of the Korean War in the Atlantic Fleet; and worked for over thirty years for Armco Steel Company in Baltimore in sales and claims before his retirement. Al married Ann Elizabeth Murray on April 11, 1959. They raised three daughters and two sons.

Al enjoyed all sports, was a great reader, and had an encyclopedic memory. He also appreciated traveling in general and to cities in particular, especially Paris; which was second in beauty in his opinion only to Baltimore. More than anything else, Al loved spending time with his family.

Al is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Hoffman; his five children, Aline Genuardi, Albert Hoffman III, Leo Hoffman, Elizabeth Blase, and Karen O'Connell; and his six grandchildren, Tadd, Nicholas, Emily, Abigail, Gregory, and Timothy. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be deferred until a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Al's memory to Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
