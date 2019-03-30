|
On March 27, 2019, Albert J. Hess, Jr., a United States Navy Veteran, 87, of Darlington, MD; loving father of Brian & Albert Hess and step father of John Kalb & Kristen Mattes; dear brother of Walter L. Hess & wife Jane; predeceased by his siblings Margaret & Barbara Hess and his late step brother Kenneth Cain. Also survived by loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services to be held privately. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019