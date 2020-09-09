1/
Albert R. Eckhart
1931 - 2020
Albert R. Eckhart, 89, a resident of Barefoot Bay, FL passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at William Childs Hospice House.

Mr. Eckhart was born March 30, 1931 in Terra Alta, WV to the late Louis and Mattie Eckhart. In addition to his parents, Mr. Eckhart is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Eckhart, and son, Greg Eckhart. He is survived by his sons Gary Eckhart and Doug Eckhart (Melissa), daughter-in-law, Patti, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Friends may call Thursday, September 10th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where a funeral will be held Friday, September 11th at 1:30 pm. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park.

For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
SEP
10
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral
01:30 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
