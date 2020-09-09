Albert R. Eckhart, 89, a resident of Barefoot Bay, FL passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at William Childs Hospice House.
Mr. Eckhart was born March 30, 1931 in Terra Alta, WV to the late Louis and Mattie Eckhart. In addition to his parents, Mr. Eckhart is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Eckhart, and son, Greg Eckhart. He is survived by his sons Gary Eckhart and Doug Eckhart (Melissa), daughter-in-law, Patti, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Friends may call Thursday, September 10th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where a funeral will be held Friday, September 11th at 1:30 pm. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park.
