Albert Rubin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 91. Albert was predeceased by his loving wife, Freda L. Rubin (nee Lustman), brother, Gary Howard Rubin, and parents Rose and Hyman Rubin. He is survived by his daughter Marlene (Paul) Warehime and grandchildren, Hope Rubin and Brandon Katz.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown on Sunday, August 18, at 9 am. Please omit flowers.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 17, 2019