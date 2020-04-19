Home

Albert (Jody) Joseph Satterfield, Jr. passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane (nee Kroh), his son Kris (Nancy), his daughter Carey Fanzone (Ryan), his five grandsons Brendan, Tyler, Derek, Shawn, and Jameson, as well as three sisters Claire Ripperger, Dot Knell, and Laura Schwartz. He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings Kate Bollhorst, Jerry Satterfield, and Ellen Rapisarda.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Loyola Blakefield for a scholarship fund in his name. Please note "in loving memory of Jody Satterfield" on the check and mail to: Loyola Blakefield, PO Box 6819, Towson, MD 21285-6819.

A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
