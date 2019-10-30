|
|
On October 27, 2019 Albert Thomas "Tom" Zellers Jr. beloved husband of Lorraine Antoinette Zellers (nee: Michalski). Devoted father of Albert T. Zellers III and his wife Stacy. Dear brother of Jerry and Charlie Zellers. Dear "Pop" of Emily A. and Julia S. Zellers.
Visitation Thursday and Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 am St. Clement Church. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center 401 N Broadway St, Baltimore, MD 21287.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019