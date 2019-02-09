|
Albert Frank Tiedemann, Jr, passed away on January 8th, 2019 at the age of 81. He will be missed by all. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Helen Leonard Tiedemann. Cherished daughters Kim Suzanne, Michele Stasia, Cheri Elise and Melanie Leigh; 13 Grandchildren and 11 Great-grand children. He held memberships with US Lacrosse, Mt Washington Lacrosse Club, University of Maryland Alumni, Porsche 356Registry, and was a founding member of the Chesapeake Region of the Porsche Club of America. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial for friends and family at the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame Museum, 2 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD on April 6th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Condolences can be sent to the family at 40 Folly Field Rd, Unit C347 Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019