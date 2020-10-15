On October 13, 2020, Albert W. Ciampaglia, Jr. , 83, loving husband of Folgore Ciampaglia; mother of Robert Ciampaglia (Teresa), and Michael Ciampaglia (Rene); brother of Thomas, Ralph, James, Edward Ciampaglia, and Maryann Ciampaglia Mason; grandfather of 4. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home. Private entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Full obituary and online condolences