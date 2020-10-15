1/
Albert W. Ciampaglia Jr.
1937 - 2020
On October 13, 2020, Albert W. Ciampaglia, Jr. , 83, loving husband of Folgore Ciampaglia; mother of Robert Ciampaglia (Teresa), and Michael Ciampaglia (Rene); brother of Thomas, Ralph, James, Edward Ciampaglia, and Maryann Ciampaglia Mason; grandfather of 4. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home. Private entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Full obituary and online condolences

www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pritts Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pritts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

October 14, 2020
