Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Albert W. Schnupp Notice
On Friday, November 15, 2019 his 102nd birthday, Albert William Schnupp passed away peacefully. Albert taught AP U.S. History in the Pittsburgh Public Schools for over 30 years, head of the history department at Taylor Allderdice. Beloved husband of Dominga Schnupp; devoted father of Kevin A. Schnupp and his wife Julia of Ruxton, Maryland, loving grandfather of Tim Schnupp, Lauren VanDixhorn, Mary Etherton and John Menzies. Also survived by many great grandchildren.

Services private. Arrangements by Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
