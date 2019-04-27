|
On April 25, 2019, Albert Wilson Sheckells, Sr., devoted husband of the late Eileen Virginia Sheckells (nee Chilcote); dear father to Nellie Dunsmore, Patricia Brown, Mildred Sheckells, Albert Wilson Sheckells, Jr., Larry Sheckells and their spouses; cherished Pop Pop to several grandchildren and great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc., 3631 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland on Monday , April 29, 2019 from 3-5pm & 7-9pm, where Funeral Services will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10:00. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019