Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.
3631 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
(410) 889-3735
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.
3631 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.
3631 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.
3631 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
On April 25, 2019, Albert Wilson Sheckells, Sr., devoted husband of the late Eileen Virginia Sheckells (nee Chilcote); dear father to Nellie Dunsmore, Patricia Brown, Mildred Sheckells, Albert Wilson Sheckells, Jr., Larry Sheckells and their spouses; cherished Pop Pop to several grandchildren and great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc., 3631 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland on Monday , April 29, 2019 from 3-5pm & 7-9pm, where Funeral Services will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10:00. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
