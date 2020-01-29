|
|
On January 27, 2020, Aldemore "Al" J. Turgeon of Eldersburg, beloved husband of Alma M. "Sue" Turgeon, devoted father of James J. Turgeon (Cindy), Bernard Turgeon, Andrew Turgeon (Joanne), Suzanne Turgeon, and Claire Hayes; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson Dagan Turgeon, and by his sister Florence Eckhardt.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-5pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.
Funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Ln., Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020