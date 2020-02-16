|
|
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Alden (nee Nelson) Addy, age 92, of Glen Arm, MD. Alden was a teacher for 38 years, beginning her career in KY and retiring from the Baltimore City school system. She was also the owner and operator of the Fillmore Street Bed and Breakfast in Harpers Ferry, WV. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Addy for 59 years; devoted mother of Andrew Addy and his wife Joyce, John Addy and his wife Lisa, and Mary Zane "MZ" Addy and her partner Christina; loving grandmother of Sarah Long and Jillian Addy; dear great grandmother of Charlie Long.
The family will receive friends at Evans Life Celebration Home, 16924 York Rd., Monkton, MD 21111 on Monday, February 17 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Hereford Faith and Life Church, 16931 York Rd., Monkton, MD 21111 on Tuesday, February 18 beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please remember Alden with memorial contributions to the SPCA or Gilchrist Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020