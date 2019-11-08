|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Alden H. Halsey
1931 - 2019
Alden H. Halsey, born on June 4th, 1931, in Colora, Maryland, died peacefully in Bel Air, Maryland, on November 5th, 2019, at the age of 88. He lived a remarkable and impeccable life. Everyone who knew him was guaranteed to receive his devotion, love, and respect. The hallmarks of his unerring character were loyalty, humility, hard work, family, and faith.
Born during the Great Depression, Alden's parents left Maryland and returned to their native North Carolina when he was five to be closer to extended family. His father had been stricken with an incredibly severe case of rheumatoid arthritis, thus requiring then six-year-old Alden to accept many of the responsibilities on the family farm in Grassy Creek, North Carolina. It was during this time he learned lessons that would shape his life. Alden attended elementary and high school at the Virginia/Carolina School, where he excelled in academics, agriculture, basketball, and baseball, ultimately graduating from high school in 1949. His fondest memories of those times included working on several farm properties with his Grandfather Waddell, hitting a homerun in the only game his bed-ridden father was able to attend, and winning a state-wide Future Farmers of America (FFA) contest in both livestock and meat judging that afforded him a trip to Kansas City, Missouri, where he garnered national recognition with second and third place finishes, respectively.
Alden went to Appalachian State Teachers' College (now University) in Boone, North Carolina. He majored in Social Studies and Physical Education, with a minor in English. During his college years, he boarded with his Aunt Reka and Uncle Dee Shoemake, earning his way as a tobacco auctioneer, square dance caller, and plumber's helper in his uncle's business. Alden finished undergraduate studies in three years and began his first teaching job in Charlotte, North Carolina. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted as the country he loved approached its third year of involvement in the Korean War. Alden took his Army Basic Training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and watched as his unit was shipped to Korea. He stayed behind, selected to attend Infantry Leadership School, emerging as a corporal after eight weeks. He then quickly advanced to the rank of sergeant. During this time while on a weekend pass, Alden met Ruth Elizabeth Inscore at a square dance in Marion, Virginia. Their romance resulted in a 1954 wedding and would continue until Ruth's passing in 2013.
Following the war, Alden returned to Appalachian State on the GI Bill to earn his master's degree. A recruiter from Maryland persuaded him to move with Ruth, and their young son, Mark, to accept a job at North Harford High School. It was there that he began a 37-year career with the Harford County Public Schools. Alden served as a Social Studies/English teacher, high school assistant principal, supervisor of physical education, director of secondary schools, assistant superintendent, and culminated his career as deputy superintendent, a post he held for twenty years. He left an indelible mark on Harford County Schools. His accomplishments included leading the total racial desegregation of the school system, founding the General Curriculum Committee that would later serve as the instructional model for school systems throughout the mid-Atlantic region, developing and administering the capital budget during a time of significant growth, and ultimately being inducted into the Harford Educators' Hall of Fame. A colleague, Al Seymour, felt that Alden's "brilliance, combined with his profound leadership skills assisted in leading the school system into becoming one of the very best in the nation".
Alden also consistently served his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sharing his deep faith while serving in multiple leadership capacities including bishop, stake president, member of the high council, and stake patriarch. He was a fixture at worship services and often uplifted others with his eloquent, humble, and thought-provoking lessons on life.
Alden enjoyed his retirement together with Ruth, traveling together to places that they likely never could have imagined as children. They were the quintessential all-American story, born into relative poverty, shaped by what would be considered an incredibly hard childhood and adolescence, motivated by love and devotion to each other and their family, and content in knowing theirs were lives well-lived. Carolyn Little, Alden's sister, remembered his responsibilities on the family farm by saying, "No one could ever know just how hard Alden worked to keep us going. It's just impossible to describe." Alden himself once said, "It was a hard life, but the sense of responsibility it developed, the fact that you learned to work to survive, the sense of duty, obligation, sacrifice, and service to the family, and the love and respect we had for our parents and they for us – I'd strongly recommend such a childhood." Alden's children and their families strongly recommend his entire life as a model.
Alden was pre-deceased by his parents, Bayard Albert and Zenna Bly (Waddell) Halsey; brother, Carson Halsey; sweetheart and wife, Ruth Elizabeth (Inscore) Halsey; daughter, Susan Bly Sheridan and her husband, son-in-law Stan Sheridan; and brother-in-law, George Sann. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Halsey Little and her husband, Jerrell; sister-in law, Linda (Young) Halsey; sisters-in-law, Sandra Sann, Anna (George) Huth, Brenda (John) Korwin; and brother-in-law, G. Michael Inscore. His three sons and their wives also survive him – Mark (Mary), Craig (Anne), and Brett (Dee). Alden and Ruth were blessed with 17 grandchildren: Seth (Geri) Halsey, Byron (Ashley) Halsey, Laura (Dan) Taylor, Ryan (Libbi) Halsey, Joan Halsey, Brandon (Rachael) Halsey, Grant (Chloe) Halsey, Brad (Abbey) Halsey, Ross Halsey, Drew Halsey, Steven (Joshlin) Sheridan, Matt Sheridan, Lindsay (Steven) Payne, Emma Sheridan, Kevin Halsey, Shane Halsey, and Ben Halsey. He also has 23 great-grandchildren. Alden Halsey left his family an unforgettable legacy of love and high expectations.
The Halsey family will be receiving visitors on Friday, November 8th, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at McComas Funeral Home, 1317 Cokesbury Road, Abingdon, Maryland, 21009. Services for Alden Halsey will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3836 Level Road, Havre de Grace, Maryland, 21078.
Please consider a donation to The Maryland Chapter in memory of Alden Halsey at www.alz.org/maryland.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019