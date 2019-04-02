Home

On March 26, 2019, Aleesha DeAnn Raine passed away. She was the loving daughter of Michael Raine and his wife Stacy, and Diane Raine; devoted granddaughter of Margaret L. Raine and her late husband Leroy Raine, and the late Kitty Woolsey; beloved fiancé of Ryan Walkley; cherished sister of Laila C. Cruz-Raine, Jayden A. Ayuso-Raine, Darryl Perry, and Justin Perry. Aleesha is survived by her best friends Theresa (Terry) Meyers, Colleen McGee, Rachael McGee, Melissa Amy, and Lisa Heilker, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment services to follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
