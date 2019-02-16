Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ellicott Mills Brewery
Ellicott City, MD
Alex JEFFRIES Notice
On February 10, 2019, ALEXANDER JOHN JEFFRIES, beloved son of Steven Jeffries and Cynthia Jeffries; cherished brother of Bethany and Michelle; devoted grandson of Joyce and the late John Jeffries, Ursula and Ken Johnson, Alice Meador and the late Bob Meador; also survived by many loving family and friends. He will be especially missed by Finn.A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday from 5-8 P.M. at the Ellicott Mills Brewery in Ellicott City. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Team Jeffries, or in memory of Alex. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2019
