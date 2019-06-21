Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
On June 17,2019, Walter Alexander William Wirsching, born September 18,1986, after a long, hard fought and painful struggle, succumbed to mental health issues and substance abuse disorder. He is survived by his loving parents, Walter G.R. Wirsching and Paulette Tudor Wirsching, and his loving sister, Ariel Wirsching, as well as many relatives and friends for whom he cared deeply.

Alex enjoyed writing music and poetry, interacting with his pets and animals of all kinds, hiking, cooking, studying antiquities and precious and semi-precious stones, making jewelry and spending time with his friends and family. The family thanks those who were supportive of him during his struggles.

A funeral and opportunity to share stories and remember Alex will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD 21014. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Addiction Connections Resource, 1804 Harford Road, Fallston, MD 21047, Ashley Treatment Center Scholarship Fund, 800 Tydings Lane, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or an animal rescue organization of your choice. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019
