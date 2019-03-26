May 11, 1931-March 20, 2019Dr. Alexander William Kubik, 87, of Sarasota, FL died peacefully on March 20, 2019 after a long illness. He was right where he always wanted to be by his beloved wife Helen's side, holding her hand. Alex was born on May 11, 1931 in Winnipeg, Canada to Stephen and Melania Kubik. When Alex was a youngster, his mother died and he moved with his father and brother, Steve, to Pennsylvania. Alex was an accomplished wrestler and football player at York High School and at Bloomsburg University. He earned his Masters and Ph.D. at the University of Maryland. Alex began his life of service to others in Maryland where he was a teacher, vice principal, and principal in Baltimore County. He was a talented speech and hearing pathologist for Johns Hopkins University and Catholic Diocese clinics, taught at Loyola College in Maryland, and was a speech and hearing pathologist for the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical System. Alex was recruited to work at this Center, the first facility in the world to treat shock, by Dr. Cowley, who is widely considered the father of shock trauma medicine. Other than his love for Helen and family, Alex was passionate about his enduring faith, singing, traveling the world, dancing, and painting. He was known for his joyful demeanor, beaming smile, and curious nature. Alex will always be honored and cherished by his four children, four grandchildren and all their spouses, and by his new great grandchild who carries his name. Should you wish to celebrate his commitment to education, please consider a donation to The Glenridge Academy Scholarship Fund through The Glenridge Charitable Foundation by contacting Marny Stuart, 941-552-5302, Monday-Friday, 10:00AM-3:00PM.Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary