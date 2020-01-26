|
|
On January 9, 2020 Alexander Leak passed away at 84 years of age. He attended Dunbar High School when he was young before going into the army. He graduated from Lincoln University before marrying his wife Patricia and moving to Columbia, Md. He worked for the Department of Commerce for 30+ years and then lived out his retirement quietly, engaging in church activities, book clubs, and his fraternity. He will be laid to rest on February 1st at 10:00 at St. John's Baptist Church in Columbia, Md.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020