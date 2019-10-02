|
|
Alexander Marion passed away peacefully on Sunday September 29, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Alex was born February 8, 1948 in Germany and moved to Baltimore, MD with his family as an infant.
He started his professional career as a Senior Electrical and Regulatory Licensing Engineer at Baltimore Gas & Electric Company where he worked for 15 years. In 1988, he joined the Nuclear Utility Management and Resources Council (NUMARC) and continued through the formation of the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI). He retired as Vice President of Nuclear Operations after 24 years with the company.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Eileen; his daughters Jess and Kristin, sons in law, T and Rob; and his grandchildren Braden, Makenna and Amelia. Alex is also survived by his sister Helen; brother and wife Walt and Cathy; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held February 8, 2020. The family will provide details in the upcoming months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Alex Marion to Hospice of the Chesapeake or the Prostate Cancer Foundation (https://www.pcf.org/).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019