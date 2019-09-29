Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David's Church
Roland Park, MD
More Obituaries for Alexander Mudge
Alexander Mudge

Alexander Mudge Notice
Alexander Brooks Mudge died on September 1, 2019. Born in Baltimore on March 6, 1985, Alex is survived by his wife Ana Ramekar, his parents Geoffrey and Kimberly Mudge, his sister and brother-in-law Hannah and Patrick Dearchs, and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He graduated from Loyola Blakefield and attended Washington College. He was a sailor who competed in the Transatlantic 2015, sailed in races throughout Europe, and who lately sailed out of San Diego. He taught sailing on many levels and coached collegiate club teams. Alex will be remembered for his intellectual curiosity, his vigorous pursuit of knowledge, his dedication to his greyhound Max, and his love and devotion to Ana.

A memorial service will be held at St. David's Church in Roland Park on October 5 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI Maryland, 10630 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 475, Columbia, MD. 21044.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
