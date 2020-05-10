Alexander "Al" Ondis
1940 - 2020
On Thursday, May 7, 2020 .

Alexander "Al" Anthony Ondis, 79 of Owings Mills

Beloved husband of Olivia (Maiorisi) Ondis of 56 and ½ yearsDevoted Father of Michael A. and wife Kristine Ondis, Anthony S. Ondis, Karen T. Ondis and wife Kimberly Hicks, Sandra and husband Mark Carroll. Dear brother of Janice Mantia. Loving grandfather of Andrew Ondis, Katherine and Ryan Carroll.Services are PRIVATE but will be LIVE STREAMED ON Wednesday, May 13, 2020 12 noon at www.burrier-queen.com ; a Memorial Mass will be said at a later date. Interment Holy Family Cemetery. Arrangements by BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Service
12:00 AM
Memorial Mass
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss...
Sincere condolences...
Fred Rioles
Frederick Rioles
May 8, 2020
It was a pleasure meeting and speaking to Mr. Al at his son Michael's wedding to Kristine 4 years ago and to his beautiful wife Ms. Olivia, may God bless all of the family and may peace come to them knowing he is in Gods hand and no more pain. Our love and prayers to all George and Vicky Bafitis
George Bafitis
Friend
May 8, 2020
My prayers are with the family. My deepest condolences
Angela
Coworker
