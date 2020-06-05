Alexander Peter Kunaniec Jr. of Forest Hill passed away on May 28, 2020; beloved husband of Shirley Ann Kunaniec, cherished father of Kimberly Ann Esworthy, loving grandfather of Benjamin Cole Esworthy, and dear brother to Barbara Kunaniec Bertling and Donald W. Kunaniec.
A graveside service will be held 1 PM on Monday June 8, 2020 at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.