Alexander P. Kunaniec Jr., former Plant Manager for a Sparrows Point steel plant, died on 5/28/20 at the Senator Bob Hooper Hospice after a short illness. Al Kunaniec, who was 69, lived in Forest Hill and worked for Heidtman Steel from 1988 until 2013 when he retired. Prior to Heidtman Steel, Al worked at Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Anchor Fence, Eastern Stainless Steel, and Coil Metal Processing.
Al grew up in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue in Southeast Baltimore. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and the University of Maryland. He married Shirley Ann Arbuthnot in 1973.
Family meant everything to Al. He retired from Heidtman when his grandson, Cole, was born and was very involved in his upbringing. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family; vacationing, taking daytrips, or just being together at home. Al was also an animal lover and spend many hours walking his beagles.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, the former Shirley Ann Arbuthnot of Forest Hill; his daughter, Kimberly Ann Esworthy; his grandson Benjamin Cole Esworthy; his sister, Barbara Kunaniec Bertling; and his brother, Donald W. Kunaniec. Al is predeceased by his father, Alexander P. Kunaniec Sr.; his mother, Marie Faber Kunaniec; and his sister Sandra Mary Kunaniec.
A graveside service will be held 1 PM on Monday June 8, 2020 at Gardens of Faith Cemetery - 5598 Trumps Mill Road, Baltimore MD 21206.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.